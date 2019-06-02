NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE
Bangladesh
7/0 * (2.1/50 ov)
ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh v South Africa Bangladesh Innings - 7/0 after 2.1 overs
South Africa
Match played at Kennington Oval, London, on 2019-06-02
Proteas

LIVE: Proteas v Bangladesh

2019-06-02 09:10
Herman Mostert - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 11:43
11:40
2 runs off Rabada's first over.
11:36

5 runs off Ngidi's first over.

Kagiso Rabada is South Africa's other opening bowler.
11:34

Not a full house at The Oval today, but there are several Bangladesh fans in the stands...

After Soumya hits the first FOUR, the noise makes you feel like it's downtown Dhaka!
11:31

Lungi Ngidi will open the bowling.

Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar are the Bangladesh openers.
11:27
The South Africans are playing in yellow shirts today - to avoid confusion with the green of Bangladesh...
11:23
Both teams are out now for the respective national anthems...
11:22

TON UP FOR TAHIR

Cricket SA has congratulated Imran Tahir who olays his 100th ODI today.

He becomes the second South African specialist spin bowler to make 100 appearances in this format, following Nicky Boje who made 113 appearances.

He also becomes the 24th Protea to make a century of ODI appearances.  

“Congratulations to Imran on this outstanding achievement,” commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“He made his debut for us at the 2011 World Cup, so it is highly appropriate that he should achieve this landmark at another World Cup tournament.  

“His performances speak for themselves, including the best bowling figures for the Proteas in an ODI and the fastest to take 100 wickets in this format for us.  

“What really stands out for me is the passion he has always displayed in representing his adopted country. He has added tremendously to the rich diversity of our Proteas that has become the hallmark of the unified era.  

“He is also a wonderful professional who has embraced a strong work ethic to maintain his fitness and skills at an advanced age. He was recently the leading wicket-taker at the Indian Premier League and he remains our leading strike bowler in white ball cricket. He remains the go-to bowler in crucial moments.  

“We are grateful for what he has brought to South African cricket over the past decade, not least of all his being a role model to develop the spin bowling culture at all levels of our cricket,” concluded Moroe.

11:18

PITCH:

It's the same one used in South Africa's opener against England on Wednesday. Pace and bounce expected but don't discount some big scores.
11:10

Bangladesh team:

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman
11:08

South African team:

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Dacid Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
11:04
David Miller and Chris Morris come in for the Proteas.
11:03

TOSS UPDATE

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bowl first.
10:54

WEATHER REPORT

Bright, sunny with patches of cloud
10:53

FANS OUT IN THEIR DROVES

According to reports, Bangladesh will enjoy far more support in the crowd than South Africa today, despite London full of SA expats.
10:51

MIGHTY # SPOTTED IN THE NETS

Sport24's man at The Oval, Lloyd Burnard, has reported that Hashim Amla is in the nets batting pre-match.

Could that mean he's overcome his concussion concerns and fit o take his place in the starting XI?
09:31

WHAT THE BOOKIES SAY...

The Proteas will get back to winning ways if leading SA bookmakers Sportingbet are to be believed.

They have SA on offer at 11/50, with Bangladesh, who are playing in their first match of the tournament, at 333/100.
09:29

 *** TOSS ***

The all-important toss will take place at 11:00 (SA time) with the first ball due to be delivered at 11:30.
09:24

CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS
09:24

MORRIS IN THE MIX?

Chris Morris could well make an appearance for the Proteas today
09:22

DID YOU KNOW ... ?

Should he play, Hashim Amla will need 77 runs to become fourth South African and 32nd batsman overall to complete 8 000 ODI runs.
09:19

HOW THEY STAND

Latest CWC 2019 log ahead of Sunday's clash at The Oval
09:18

KEY PLAYER

Imran Tahir will be a key player for the Proteas in their clash against Bangladesh in what will be his 100th ODI
09:11

*** IT'S GAME DAY! ***
09:10
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary from the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh from The Oval in London.
 

  • 2.3 - Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.

  • 2.2 - Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

  • 2.1 - Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  • 1.6 - Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

  • 1.5 - Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

  • 1.4 - Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  • 1.3 - Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

  • 1.2 - Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

  • 1.2 - Wide Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

  • 1.1 - NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

  • 0.6 - Lungi Ngidi to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

  • 0.5 - FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Helped over the fielder with little more than a short-arm jab. Big square at the Oval but this has raced to the rope.

  • 0.4 - Lungi Ngidi to Soumya Sarkar. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

  • 0.3 - Lungi Ngidi to Soumya Sarkar. Length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

  • 0.2 - Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

  • 0.1 - NEW BALL. Lungi Ngidi to Tamim Iqbal. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

Jump to
top
Match Info
  • 7/0 * (2.1/50 ov)
    South Africa , elected to field first
    Joel Wilson, Paul Reiffel
    Kumar Dharmasena
    David Boon
    • BangladeshInnings
  • Batting
    • R
    • B
    • 4s
    • 6s
    Tamim Iqbal
    not out
    Soumya Sarkar
    not out
    Shakib Al Hasan
    Still to bat
    Mushfiqur Rahim
    Still to bat
    Mohammad Mithun
    Still to bat
    Mahmudullah
    Still to bat
    Mosaddek Hossain
    Still to bat
    Mohammad Saifuddin
    Still to bat
    Mehidy Hasan Miraz
    Still to bat
    Mashrafe Mortaza (c)
    Still to bat
    Mustafizur Rahman
    Still to bat
    • 2
    • 10
    • 0
    • 0
    • 4
    • 4
    • 1
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    • 0
    Extras
    ((w 1))
    1
    TOTAL
    (0 wickets; 2.1 overs)
    7
  • Bowling
    • O
    • M
    • R
    • W
    L Ngidi
    K Rabada
    • 1.2
    • 0
    • 5
    • 0
    • 1
    • 0
    • 2
    • 0
  • Fall of Wickets
    none

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 