LIVE: Proteas v Bangladesh

TON UP FOR TAHIR
Cricket SA has congratulated Imran Tahir who olays his 100th ODI today.
He becomes the second South African specialist spin bowler
to make 100 appearances in this format, following Nicky Boje who made 113
appearances.
He also becomes the 24th Protea to make a century of
ODI appearances.
“Congratulations to Imran on this outstanding achievement,”
commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.
“He made his debut for us at the
2011 World Cup, so it is highly appropriate that he should achieve this
landmark at another World Cup tournament.
“His performances speak for themselves, including the best
bowling figures for the Proteas in an ODI and the fastest to take 100 wickets
in this format for us.
“What really stands out for me is the passion he has always
displayed in representing his adopted country. He has added tremendously to the
rich diversity of our Proteas that has become the hallmark of the unified era.
“He is also a wonderful professional who has embraced a
strong work ethic to maintain his fitness and skills at an advanced age. He was
recently the leading wicket-taker at the Indian Premier League and he remains
our leading strike bowler in white ball cricket. He remains the go-to bowler in
crucial moments.
“We are grateful for what he has brought to South African
cricket over the past decade, not least of all his being a role model to
develop the spin bowling culture at all levels of our cricket,” concluded Moroe.