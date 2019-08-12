Lions set to replace Nkwe with 'interim' head coach

Cape Town - The Lions will on Wednesday announce an interim coach of their own to replace Proteas interim team director Enoch Nkwe.

The 36-year-old Nkwe won two trophies - CSA 4-Day Challenge and T20 Challenge - with the Lions in his maiden season as their head coach in 2018/19, but on Friday he was unveiled as the man who will lead the South Africans into battle for three T20Is and three Tests in India over October and September.

With the Indian tour scheduled to end when the third Test ends on October 23, the Lions need to appoint a replacement for Nkwe to take charge of pre-season and the start of the 2019/20 domestic season.

If Nkwe is not given the full-time team director position with the national side following the end of the India series, then he will return to work with the Lions.

If he is given the full-time position, however, then the Lions are to make the role of the interim head coach a full-time position.

Lions president Jack Madiseng, meanwhile, is happy to see Nkwe thrive.

"Enoch is a top man who leads by example," he said.

"It has been an honour to have witnessed him work his magic on and off the field and I assure you he will be missed by the Lions cricketing fraternity.

"On behalf of every Lions family member, I would like to wish him well as interim team director for the Proteas and offer our support in every possible way."