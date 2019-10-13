NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Linde to replace Maharaj for final Test match

2019-10-13 13:54
George Linde
George Linde (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Left arm spinner George Linde of the Cape Cobras will replace Keshav Maharaj ahead of the Proteas third Test match against India in Ranchi, starting on Saturday.

Maharaj sustained an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during day two of the second Test match in Pune.

A re-assessment ahead of the start of play this morning along with MRI results revealed that he will not be fit in time to play in the final Test match.

Team Doctor Ramjee Hashendra commented:

“An MRI scan revealed that Keshav has sustained an injury to a muscle in his right shoulder which was strapped in order for him to bat yesterday. He was re-assess this morning, particularly with regards to bowling, and he showed significant discomfort in this latter discipline.

“Based on this morning’s assessment and the findings of the scan, the medical team feel he will not be fit in time for the next Test match in six days’ time. The nature and extent of the injury would mean that he will probably return to play in 14 to 21 days based on his progress during the rehabilitation phase.”

- Cricket SA

