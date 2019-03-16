NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

LIGHTS OUT! Floodlight issues stop play at Newlands

2019-03-16 19:33
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Aiden Markram (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - An issue with the floodlights at Newlands has seen play suspended during the 5th and final ODI between the Proteas and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

LIVE: Proteas v Sri Lanka, 5th ODI

This came on a day when Eskom announced that they would be implementing stage-four load shedding. 

The development at Newlands, however, has nothing to do with Eskom or load shedding and is instead a circuiting issue. 

Technicians are working on the problem in the hope that play will continue. 

When the players left the field, South Africa were well on their way to securing a 5-0 series win. 

Chasing 226 for victory, the Proteas were 135/2 after 28 overs with Aiden Markram (67*) and Rassie van der Dussen (28*) at the wicket. 

Sport24 will keep you updated with any developments. 

Newlands has experienced issues the same issues this season in both the Mzansi Super League and the Momentum One Day Cup. 

The ground is also set to host the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  cape town  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stormers too good for Jaguares at Newlands Moment of truth: tech firms in tennis line-call battle NZ Super Rugby derby cancelled after mosque attacks Stunning second-half Lions comeback secures epic win over Rebels Nadal, Federer set up blockbuster Indian Wells clash
Duminy: Proteas have depth to excel beyond 2019 Nadal wonders if hard courts too hard on players Middendorp: It's very painful for Chiefs NZ Super Rugby derby cancelled after mosque attacks Kolisi: Patience key in breaking down Jaguares

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 13:00
Tuesday, 19 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, , Cape Town 18:00
Friday, 22 March 2019
South Africa v Sri Lanka, Centurion 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 