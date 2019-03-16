LIGHTS OUT! Floodlight issues stop play at Newlands

Cape Town - An issue with the floodlights at Newlands has seen play suspended during the 5th and final ODI between the Proteas and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

This came on a day when Eskom announced that they would be implementing stage-four load shedding.

The development at Newlands, however, has nothing to do with Eskom or load shedding and is instead a circuiting issue.

Technicians are working on the problem in the hope that play will continue.

When the players left the field, South Africa were well on their way to securing a 5-0 series win.

Chasing 226 for victory, the Proteas were 135/2 after 28 overs with Aiden Markram (67*) and Rassie van der Dussen (28*) at the wicket.

Newlands has experienced issues the same issues this season in both the Mzansi Super League and the Momentum One Day Cup.

The ground is also set to host the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.