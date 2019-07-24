Lessons for Proteas in England's 2015 cleanout

Cape Town - Right now, South Africa's quest to turn around their one-day international cricket for a meaningful assault on the next World Cup in India looks a formidable one.

Fresh - if that is the right word - off their worst showing in eight CWCs stretching back to 1992, the Proteas require some earnest, thorough soul-searching as they begin a new four-year cycle leading to the 2023 event.

They just seemed so frighteningly far off the pace (in relation to the numerous better contenders) at the English/Welsh-staged World Cup recently: strategically, in levels of zest, statistically as individuals ... and of course in pure results terms as a unit, too.

It was all reflected in their surprisingly early exit, with a record of three victories from nine matches (two after the horse had bolted) and an unflattering win percentage of 33.33.

In short, they were the broad cricketing superpower to flop the most conspicuously.

Yet their plight has so much in common with that of England - crowned champions for the first time a week and a half ago - after the prior, 2015 tournament in Australia/New Zealand that it should be branded cause for hope, if they can bring themselves to take an optimistic view.

For the English side that similarly left CWC 2015 prematurely, tails firmly between legs, reinvented itself gradually but also quite dramatically to get into shape in every key respect for their successful snaring of the 2019 spoils at Lord's two Sundays ago.

The England team of 2015 had ended that tournament with exactly the same lowly 33.33 percent win success rate as Faf du Plessis and company at the latest one, even if the format was different - two pools, ahead of quarter-finals for four teams from each - four years ago, and they won just two of six matches before heading home.

England were beaten into the knockouts by all of New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Pool A, and widely castigated, especially by their unforgiving own media, for looking ponderous and behind the times in the 50-overs arena.

The South African outfit of the just-completed World Cup have been savaged in a not dissimilar way, to the point that Herschelle Gibbs, a past batting icon for them in the white-ball arena, damningly lamented a few days ago in CWC summary: "The body language ... a lot of people who were observing felt (the Proteas) weren't trying hard enough ... it was disappointing to see how they went about things."

New ideas, new blood ... it seemed so clearly what England had needed in the immediate aftermath of CWC 2015, and their bosses/planners duly responded in a very tangible manner.