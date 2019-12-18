NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Langeveldt confirmed as Proteas bowling consultant

2019-12-18 14:31
Charl Langeveldt
Charl Langeveldt (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed the return of former Proteas bowler Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant to the national men’s team this summer.

This follows news earlier in the day that Langeveldt had quit as bowling coach of Bangladesh in order to pursue an opportunity with the Proteas.

CSA said via a press statement that Langeveldt would join the squad in camp as soon as possible.

Langeveldt was a prolific bowler in his time as a player, taking 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets in his 72 appearances for his country. He resumes the bowling coaching role that he played for South Africa from 2015 to 2017 before consulting for Afghanistan and settling in Bangladesh under Russell Domingo.

"I would like to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board and their Chief Executive Officer, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, for their understanding in releasing Charl Langeveldt from his contract and allowing him to return home to take up the position of bowling consultant with the Proteas," commented CSA Acting CEO Jacques Faul.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jacques Kallis was also confirmed as batting consultant for the Proteas.

The South African team assembled on Wednesday to begin preparation for a full home tour against England.

The nearly nine-week affair will include a four-match Test, three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Aiden Markram (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

- Cricket SA

Read more on:    csa  |  proteas  |  charl langeveldt  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
England buoyed by Erasmus amid Jones post-2021 uncertainty 8 Springboks commit to WP Rugby Kallis named Proteas batting consultant Big hitters and a magician: 5 to watch in the IPL auction Pieter-Steph tops Welsh list of 50 best rugby players in 2019
Kallis named Proteas batting consultant Plumtree to leave Hurricanes for All Blacks job WATCH | SuperSport release promo for what's in store in 2020 Sport in 2019 | 12 big moments in pictures Dusi blow for Danish star Friedrichsen

Fixtures
Friday, 20 December 2019
South Africa A v England XI, , Benoni 10:00
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Vote

Who will win the 4-Test series between hosts South Africa and visitors England over Xmas, New Year and into January 2020?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 