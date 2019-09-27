NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Lance Klusener named head coach of Afghanistan

2019-09-27 16:24
Lance Klusener (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas legend Lance Klusener has been named as the new head coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team. 

The 48-year-old had been working as a batting consultant to the South African side on their recentlyccompleted T20 assignment in India, but his new gig was confirmed on Friday. 

Klusener, who was the hero of the Proteas' 1999 World Cup campaign, has also worked as a head coach to the Dolphins and the Zimbabwe national side previously. 

"I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket," said Klusener.

"Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world.

"I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level."

Klusener played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa between 1996 and 2004.

He will start his new role in November when Afghanistan play a one-off Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against the West Indies.

Afghanistan finished in last place at the 2019 World Cup.

