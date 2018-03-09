NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Kuhn on Kent move: CSA said they're done with me

2018-03-09 21:18
Heino Kuhn (Gallo)
Cape Town - Former Proteas batsman Heino Kuhn has explained his reasons for signing a Kolpak deal with English county Kent.

The 33-year-old earlier this week signed a deal with Kent, subject to obtaining a new visa and registration.

Kuhn received his national call-up last year during the Proteas' tour to England, which they lost 3-1.

Kuhn, who opened alongside Dean Elgar, could only muster 113 runs from eight innings at an average of 14.12.

The Titans batsman was dropped and replaced by 22-year-old Aiden Markram as a result.

Kuhn revealed that after speaking to Cricket South Africa (CSA) regarding his future, he decided to accept Kent's offer.

"It was always my dream to play Test cricket and fortunately I got that opportunity in England," said Kuhn, as quoted by the Titans' website.

"But after being informed by Cricket South Africa that they were looking past me in all three formats, I was ready to make the decision to move on.

"With 12 years of experience playing domestic cricket in South Africa, I have learnt how to get the best out of a team and I want to bring that positive brand of cricket to the county side," said Kuhn.

Negotiations are currently ongoing regarding his future with the Titans, but Kuhn has stated his desire to continue playing for the franchise.

"I have had a memorable time at the Titans. I love playing for the 'Sky Blues' and I hope that can continue next season," he said.

Players who sign Kolpak deals in England are unavailable for South Africa in international cricket.

