KP: Weather could make England favourites at World Cup

Pietermaritzburg - Pietermaritzburg-born star Kevin Pietersen doesn’t have thrilling
news for the Proteas in terms of next year’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted in
England and Wales.
Pietersen made a brief visit to his alma mater,
Maritzburg College, on Thursday for the shooting of a documentary about
his life by TV channel Sky Sports.
The aim of the documentary is to look at the former England skipper’s entire career, including his education in South Africa.
The
38-year-old, who retired from the game early this year, was interviewed
by another former England cricket captain, Nasser Hussain.
South
Africa will head to next year’s world showpiece with one aim - to end
their hoodoo at the tournament in May. Despite having produced some of
the best players in the world, the South African side are still to play
in their first ever final.
The Proteas have reached the
semi-finals of the competition on four occasions and the locals will be
hoping that their men actually do them proud in the next edition by
bringing the title home.
However, the controversial Pietersen believes
the weather in the two UK countries will play a big role in deciding who
walks away with the top honours, but reckons England stand a good
chance if the weather becomes cloudy during that time.
“It’s going to be
very weather conducive, so whoever deals with the weather I think is
going to win the World Cup,” said Pietersen.
“If it’s a beautiful
summer, it opens it up a lot to all the different teams, but if it’s
overcast, cloudy and the ball starts to swing and seam, then England are
definitely front runners.”
This means the Proteas have their work
cut out for them and must hope for favourable weather during the
tournament. Pietersen won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 with England
when they defeated Australia by seven wickets in the West Indies.
South Africa will start their campaign at the World Cup against the hosts, England, on May 30.
Pietersen
also spoke about how the standard of cricket has dropped, not just in
South Africa but the whole world, as he believes that there are no more
great players being produced.
“I think the world of cricket is
actually suffering. I’ve done an interview recently, I don’t think the
standard is what it used to be and I’m only talking six, seven, eight or
nine years ago,” he said.
“The standard was magnificent then with guys
like (Kumar) Sangakkara, (Brett) Lee, Chris Gayle, (Dwayne) Bravo, Brian
Lara and all these other great players. I don’t see many of them around
anymore, Virat Kohli is probably the only global superstar in cricket
right now. Ten years ago, there were great Australians that we used to
play against, such as (Ricky) Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne and
all those guys. I mean, the world of cricket is suffering.”