Proteas

KP solves CSA's boardroom woes with all-star new line-up

2019-12-07 09:00
Mark Boucher
Mark Boucher (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has offered his solutions to Cricket South Africa's (CSA) current boardroom woes.

Standard Bank, who are the title sponsors of the men's national Test and ODI side, confirmed they will not renew their deal with CSA after their current contract expires at the end of April 2020, stating the country's cricket board "damaged Standard Bank's reputation".

This resulted in the Board of Directors suspending CSA CEO Thabang Moroe on Friday with immediate effect - but on full pay - amid allegations of misconduct. 

OPINION CSA's very own 'National Braai Day'

Pietersen, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, revealed on social media that he would like to see Titans chief executive Jacques Faul as CSA's new CEO.

Faul is no stranger to CSA, having been interim CEO in 2012 after replacing the embattled chief Gerald Majola.

Faul has since helped transform Northerns and mainly the Titans into a dominant cricket franchise in the country.

In addition, Pietersen believes former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is the perfect man for the Director of Cricket role.

Smith previously announced that he had withdrawn his interest in taking the job because he was not confident that he would have the freedom to act in the way he wanted.

However, Smith confirmed this week that he was still in discussions with CSA.

Pietersen, who played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20s for England, went on suggest his own preferred coaching staff, naming former Proteas wicketkeeper/batsman and current Titans coach Mark Boucher as head coach or team director.

WATCH | EXPLAINED: Proteas' new cricketing structure

Pietersen, now 39, offered former South African speedster Makhaya Ntini as the bowling coach, veteran spinner Robin Peterson as spin bowling coach and legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis as team consultant.

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough shared his two cents' worth, stating that he 100 percent agreed with Pietersen, but wondered "who's paying their wages"

CSA has planned a media briefing for Saturday, December 7 at 15:00 following a board meeting, which "will be an opportunity for an open dialogue around key issues affecting the local cricket fraternity". 

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

 

Read News24's Comments Policy

