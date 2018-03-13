NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

KP slams Test cricket, Rabada ban

2018-03-13 10:00
Kevin Pietersen (Getty)
Cape Town - Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has questioned the current state of Test cricket after Kagiso Rabada's ICC ban.

Rabada was suspended for the rest of the series against Australia on Monday after he was found guilty of 'inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with a player'.

That particular incident took place on day one of the second Test in Port Elizabeth when Rabada brushed shoulders with Australian captain Steve Smith after getting him out, but Rabada was also charged for an incident on day three where he screamed in the face of David Warner after getting that wicket. 

Given his prior offences, Rabada knew that he was one serious infringement away from a ban heading into the PE Test.

Pietersen, meanwhile, took to Twitter to voice his outrage at the decision. 

The 37-year-old, who played 104 Test matches for England between 2005 and 2014, said he was "pretty happy" not to be playing Test cricket in the current climate. 

"My baptism into Test cricket in 2005 was a WHOLE lot worse," he wrote.

"And, that's what made it fun, competitive & separated men from boys!"

Rabada's place for the third Test at Newlands on March 22 is likely to be taken by Morne Morkel.

Rabada: I've let the team down

2018-03-13 08:25

