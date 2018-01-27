Kohli: We never complained about the wickets

Johannesburg
- Indian skipper Virat
Kohli has stressed the fact that his side has not
complained about any of the Test wickets in South Africa.
The Indians lost the three-match
Test series 2-1, but restored a significant
dose of pride with a 63-run win on a Wanderers wicket that has been the
talking point of the match.
With the ball jumping up off a
length and moving around wildly, batsmen from both sides at the Wanderers were
peppered throughout the Test and at one stage on day three the umpires pulled
the players off the field because of safety concerns.
Kohli had said before a game was
played that his side would not be using conditions as an excuse should things
not go their way on the tour, and he believes he has stayed true to his
word.
The wicket in Cape Town for the
first Test was incredibly green and, as a result of the assistance it gave the
seamers, the Test was over in nine sessions.
"Firstly, we never
complained about the tracks we played on," Kohli said after the completion
of the third Test.
"Secondly, when we saw the
pitch, we knew it’s going to be an equal chance for both sides. We decided to
take the challenge head on, so it feels really, really satisfying to have won
on a pitch that was supposed to have pace and bounce and it did and it played
to our advantage."
Kohli would not reveal what was
said in the match referee's room when discussions were taking place on Friday
evening to determine whether or not play would continue on Saturday, but he was
always of the mind that the game should go ahead.
On the series as a whole, the
Indian skipper was extremely proud of his side and their ability to take all 60
wickets on offer across the three Tests.
"South Africa played better
than us in the first two games, so they deserved to win," he said.
"But we deserved to win this
game.
"They as a team know at many
moments in the first two games as well, we put them under pressure. So, it’s
not like we were rolled over. People really like to look at it that way.
"When we came to play this
game, we saw banners of 'whitewash', '3-0' and what not. So, it feels really
sweet to have made it 2-1. We believe if we had done well in the first two
games, it could’ve gone either way as well.
"But the thing that has
stood out in this game is that even after being 2-0 down, people can get really
bogged down and lose hope or not show character, but this is something that is
testimony to the belief we have in ourselves as a team and what the attitude we
carry in every game we play."