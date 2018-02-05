Kohli targets SA's 'shaky' middle order

Centurion - Indian captain Virat Kohli said after a
crushing win in the second one-day international at SuperSport Park on
Sunday that he wanted his match-winning wrist spinners to continue to
put pressure on South Africa's batsmen.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav set up a nine-wicket win which gave India a 2-0 lead in the six-match series.
Leg-spinner
Chahal picked up a career-best five for 22 and left-armer Yadav took
three for 20 as the Proteas were bowled out for 118, the lowest total
in one-day internationals at the ground.
"We know that their
middle order is inexperienced and we want to cash in on that in the
future games and put some real pressure on them," said Kohli.
"The way our spinners are bowling I am pretty confident we can continue (with) the same momentum."
Both
Indian spinners extracted a surprising amount of turn on a dry pitch
which man-of-the-match Chahal admitted was helpful. "We also play in
these conditions in India," he said.
Kohli said it had been a
complete bowling performance, with new ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar
and Jasprit Bumrah setting the tone.
"They didn't let South Africa get away with scoring too many runs," he said.
South
Africa made a reasonable start, with Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock
putting on 39 for the first wicket before Amla was caught behind off
Kumar. De Kock fell to Chahal, one of three batsmen to fall with the
total on 51 as the spinners took control.
"We knew if we got those two at the top, their middle order is inexperienced and a bit shaky," said Kohli.
"The spinners were outstanding. They were getting bounce and pace off the wicket, which worked in our favour."
With
star players Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers both missing because of
injury, it was a chastening introduction to the South African captaincy
for Aiden Markram.
The 23-year-old was appointed for the rest of
the series after Du Plessis broke his right index finger in the first
match in Durban on Thursday.
"We are going to have to be really honest with ourselves," said Markram. "Every person will have to see how we can get better."
India
came within two runs of winning before lunch when the umpires stuck to
the letter of the regulations and insisted on a break after allowing an
extra four overs or 15 minutes to achieve a result. India had been 93
for one at the scheduled interval.
Most of a capacity crowd left the ground before Kohli scored the winning runs.
After
South Africa's mini collapse with the total on 51, JP Duminy and new
cap Khaya Zondo both scored 25 and shared a fifth wicket partnership of
48 before the last six wickets tumbled for 19 runs.
India started aggressively, with Rohit Sharma pulling Morne Morkel for six in the first over of their innings.
Sharma
fell for 15, caught by Morkel at fine leg off Kagiso Rabada, but
Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli put on an unbeaten 91 for the second wicket to
secure an easy win. Dhawan finished with 51 not out and Kohli made 46
not out.
Remaining matches:
February 7, Cape Town
February 10, Johannesburg
February 13, Port Elizabeth
February 16, Centurion