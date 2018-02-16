NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Kohli steers India to emphatic victory in Centurion

2018-02-16 20:05
Virat Kohli (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Virat Kohli put his indelible stamp on a famous Indian victory when he scored his 35th ODI century - his third in the current series - to lead his side to a decisive 5-1 victory over the Proteas following an eight-wicket victory with almost 18 overs to spare in the final ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday evening.

Scorecard: Proteas v India, 6th ODI

It has been a performance that has outshone any other international captain to come to this country.

It was only appropriate that he himself should hit the winning runs with a classic straight drive off Imran Tahir, having during the course of his innings (129 off 96 balls, 19 fours and 2 sixes) reached the milestone of more than 500 runs in the six-match series.

The only way the Proteas could defend their sub-par total of 204 after they had once again be bowled out inside the 50 overs was to take a lot of early wickets. 

However that never looked like happening as Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli put on 61 for the second wicket and then Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane a further unbeaten 126 for the third.

The fact that India hit 19 boundaries in the first 20 overs of their innings was indicative of the command they exercised over the South African attack.

The irony of the Proteas poor batting performance was the fact that this time the major damage was inflicted by the three Indian seamers rather more than the spinners with Shardul Thakur, playing his first match of the series, taking 4/52 and the three seamers seven wickets in total between them.

It was an oft repeat story for the South African batting line-up.

The only match they dominated was the one that was reduced to a virtual T20 affair but in the other contests they were unable to post big partnerships with very few individual scores of note.

India had five centuries in the series with the only reply for the Proteas coming from Faf du Plessis in his lone appearance before dropping out injured.

The one positive this evening was the way Khaya Zondo grabbed his opportunity to make his career best 54 (74 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes).

But there could be no getting away from the fact that India outplayed the Proteas in all disciplines virtually throughout the series.

It goes without saying that Kohli was named Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

The two teams now shift towards the three-match T20I series, which starts on Sunday at the Wanderers (13:30).

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  virat kohli  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mungroo's 5-fer leads Dolphins fightback

2018-02-16 20:46

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
South Africa's new sporting president: He runs, he golfs Super Rugby 2018: Our scribes have spoken Federer on brink of surpassing Agassi record Lions v Sharks: 'Eight-point swing' game Whiteley: Lions can't stay the same
Malcolm Marx chats to Sport24 NZ Rugby sign League, Sevens star South Africa's new sporting president: He runs, he golfs Andries Coetzee is Lions’ back-up halfback Barrett to join 'Canes squad late in SA

Fixtures
Sunday, 18 February 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 14:30
Wednesday, 21 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 18:00
Saturday, 24 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 18:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Super Rugby refs go paintballing in Stellenbosch!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 