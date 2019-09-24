Kohli reprimanded for inappropriate contact with Beuran

Cape Town - Indian captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded and received an official warning for his actions during the third T20 against the Proteas in Bangalore on Sunday.

According to the ICC website, Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

Sunday's incident occurred in the fifth over of India's innings, when Kohli made contact with fast bowler Beuran Hendricks while taking a run.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and C K Nandan, third umpire Anil Chaudhary and fourth official Chettihody Shamshuddin levelled the charge.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction of one demerit point, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

This means that the Indian skipper has three demerit points after receiving one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa in January 2018 and against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup in June.

If Kohli receives four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, he could be suspended.

The Proteas take on India in the first of three Test matches, starting on Wednesday, October 2.

Compiled by Lynn Butler