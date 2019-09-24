NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Kohli reprimanded for inappropriate contact with Beuran

2019-09-24 09:03
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Indian captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded and received an official warning for his actions during the third T20 against the Proteas in Bangalore on Sunday.

According to the ICC website, Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

Sunday's incident occurred in the fifth over of India's innings, when Kohli made contact with fast bowler Beuran Hendricks while taking a run.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and C K Nandan, third umpire Anil Chaudhary and fourth official Chettihody Shamshuddin levelled the charge.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction of one demerit point, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

This means that the Indian skipper has three demerit points after receiving one demerit point each during the Pretoria Test against South Africa in January 2018 and against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup in June.

If Kohli receives four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, he could be suspended.

The Proteas take on India in the first of three Test matches, starting on Wednesday, October 2.

Compiled by Lynn Butler

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  virat kohli  |  beuran hendricks  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
All Blacks assistant sidesteps Read cheap shot claims 'Gutless' - Read blasts ref decision to not bin Bok wing Springbok loss to All Blacks: 5 points to ponder Boks: Your time has come, Mr Koch! Boks drop a spot in rankings, NZ back on top
Boks drop a spot in rankings, NZ back on top Boks: Your time has come, Mr Koch! Another French referee for Springboks v Namibia 'I probably deserved to be sacked' - Mourinho Folau set for shock rugby league return with Tonga

Fixtures
Wednesday, 02 October 2019
India v South Africa, , Visakhapatnam 06:00
Thursday, 10 October 2019
India v South Africa, , Pune 06:00
Saturday, 19 October 2019
India v South Africa, , Ranchi 06:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 