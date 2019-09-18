Kohli guides India to easy win over Proteas

Cape Town - Captain Virat Kohli has guided India to a seven wicket win over the Proteas in the second T20 International in Mohali.

SCORECARD: India v Proteas, 2nd T20 International

Set 150 to win, the home side achieved victory in the penultimate over of their innings with Kohli top scoring with 72 not out.

Earlier, the Proteas were asked to bat by India and although they started well with Quinton de Kock top scoring with 52, the India attack managed to restrict the scoring toward the end of the innings as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The opening T20 was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The final match in the series takes place on Sunday in Bangalore at 15:30 SA time.

