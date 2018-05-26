NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Kohli: AB changed the way batting was seen

2018-05-26 09:03
Cape Town - India’s captain Virat Kohli has paid tribute to South Africa’s AB de Villiers after the Proteas batsman announced his retirement from international cricket earlier in the week.

De Villiers called it a day after representing his country in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Kohli, who is De Villiers’ team-mate at IPL franchise the Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to Twitter on Saturday to laud the South African.

Kohli said De Villiers had “changed the way batting was seen in the time you’ve played international cricket".

The 34-year-old De Villiers retires with an incredible Test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 8 765 runs (22 centuries).

His exploits in the limited-overs formats have been extraordinary, and he finishes as the No 2-ranked player in the world and as the second highest run-scorer behind Jacques Kallis with 9 577 runs at an average of 53.50.

READ: Dale Steyn posts heartfelt letter to 'champion' AB

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  virat kohli  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
