Klusener worried about Proteas' long batting tail

Cape Town - Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener has expressed concern at the team's batting depth ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Klusener said the Proteas' long batting tail is his biggest worry ahead of the showpiece event in England and Wales.

"I'm very worried with Andile Phehlukwayo at No 7 and Dale Steyn (or Kagiso Radaba) at No 8. There will be matches where your Nos 7, 8 and 9 will have to win games for you," Klusener said.

He said he'd prefer seeing Phehlukwayo bat at No 8 and a player like Dwaine Pretorius at No 9.

"I'd also prefer sending in David Miller in after the 30th over. The long tail is a massive problem. In England you can easily lose four early wickets because the ball moves a lot through the air and off the pitch."

Klusener, now 47, has knowledge of the importance of a strong batting tail as he was the man who saved South Africa on a number of occasions in the 1999 World Cup which was also staged in England.

He was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 281 runs at an average of 140.50, and also taking 17 wickets at 20.58.

The Proteas were eliminated in the 1999 tournament after a tied result in the semi-final against Australia - a game remembered for the infamous run-out between Klusener and Allan Donald.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is scheduled for May 30-July 14.