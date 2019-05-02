NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Klusener worried about Proteas' long batting tail

2019-05-02 09:20
Lance Klusener (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener has expressed concern at the team's batting depth ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

In an interview with Netwerk24, Klusener said the Proteas' long batting tail is his biggest worry ahead of the showpiece event in England and Wales.

"I'm very worried with Andile Phehlukwayo at No 7 and Dale Steyn (or Kagiso Radaba) at No 8. There will be matches where your Nos 7, 8 and 9 will have to win games for you," Klusener said.

He said he'd prefer seeing Phehlukwayo bat at No 8 and a player like Dwaine Pretorius at No 9.

"I'd also prefer sending in David Miller in after the 30th over. The long tail is a massive problem. In England you can easily lose four early wickets because the ball moves a lot through the air and off the pitch."

Klusener, now 47, has knowledge of the importance of a strong batting tail as he was the man who saved South Africa on a number of occasions in the 1999 World Cup which was also staged in England.

He was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 281 runs at an average of 140.50, and also taking 17 wickets at 20.58.

The Proteas were eliminated in the 1999 tournament after a tied result in the semi-final against Australia - a game remembered for the infamous run-out between Klusener and Allan Donald.

ALSO READ: My wife had to burn hate mail after 1999 World Cup - Allan Donald

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is scheduled for May 30-July 14.

Read more on:    proteas  |  cwc 2019  |  lance klusener  |  crickert

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Caster Semenya loses IAAF testosterone legal case Caster tweets after losing testosterone case Athletics SA left dumbfounded at CAS ruling on Semenya Folau row splitting Wallaby dressing room - reports ANC 'appalled' by Caster Semenya testosterone ruling
Bulls: Change of station for Pollard? Bok star undergoes successful ankle operation Super Rugby: Risk of lousy SA seeding rises CWC: Morris or Philander MUST be next in line for Proteas Knee injury ends Lions flyhalf's season

Fixtures
Thursday, 30 May 2019
England v South Africa, , London 11:30
Sunday, 02 June 2019
Bangladesh v South Africa, , London 11:30
Wednesday, 05 June 2019
India v South Africa, , Southampton 11:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 