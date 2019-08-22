NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Klusener named as part of Proteas support staff for India tour

2019-08-22 19:33
Lance Klusener (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) have named the team that will support interim team director Enoch Nkwe on the Proteas tour of India set to take place next month.

Former Proteas all-rounder, Lance Klusener, CSA high peformance bowling coach Vincent Barnes and Justin Ontong will join Nkwe's team as the Proteas undertake a tour that sees them playing the first of three T20Is on September 15 in Dharamsala, while their three match Test series gets underway on October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

“In terms of the new team structure the Team Director appoints his three assistant coaches who have specific skills focus in the three key disciplines of batting, bowling and fielding,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

“Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener will fill the role of assistant coach (batting) for the T20 Series only. His record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level.

“Vincent Barnes will be the assistant coach (bowling). He also has extensive coaching experience at international level and his knowledge of playing conditions in India will make his contribution invaluable. Vincent currently also fills the role of the HP Bowling Lead for CSA.

“Justin Ontong will fill the role of assistant coach (fielding). He has built up a strong relationship with the players over the last two years and is an acknowledged expert in this department.

Van Zyl acknowledge that Nkwe was still on the lookout for a batting coach to add to his team for the Test series. 

“Enoch is targeting a batting coach who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions for the Test series and we will be in a position to announce this successful candidate shortly.

“As previously announced, all the technical staff – performance analyst Prasanna Agoram, strength and conditioning Coach Greg King and physiotherapist Craig Govender – have been retained.

Unfortunately, Craig has recently undergone knee surgency so a temporary replacement will travel with the team to India,” concluded Van Zyl.

Compiled by Craig Taylor

Read more on:    proteas  |  lance klusener  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Bok suffers career-threatening injury England legend picks Proteas duo in best ever XI All Blacks stars snub shot at Olympic sevens glory Retired rugby star signs up for MMA Bok wing set to make Golden Lions debut
32 Boks in camp: Which player faces World Cup chop? WATCH | 2019 Rugby World Cup kicks off in 1 month Oosthuizen makes Tour Championship cut Bok squad riddle: Is it Kwagga v Rynhardt now? Former Aussie coach Lehmann joins Kirsten in The Hundred

Fixtures
Thursday, 26 December 2019
South Africa v England, Centurion 10:00
Friday, 03 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Cape Town 10:30
Thursday, 16 January 2020
South Africa v England, , Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 