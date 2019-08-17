NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Klaasen replaces Second in Proteas Test squad

2019-08-17 16:41
Heinrich Klaasen (Gallo)
Cape Town - Rudi Second, one of the new caps in the Proteas Test squad to play three Tests in India in October, has suffered an injury while practicing with the South Africa 'A' side that will require immediate surgery and he has consequently been ruled out of the touring party. 

His place with be taken by Titans wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen

“Klaasen is part of the one-day squad for the South Africa 'A' tour and he will now be added to the squad in Second’s place for the four-day series that will assist his preparation for the Proteas Test series,” commented CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also announced the switching of venues for the Test section of the tour.

The second Test match will now be played at Pune and the final one at Ranchi.

The Proteas play three T20Is against India in September before the three-match Test series in October.

Test match squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions)

T20I squad:

Quinton de Kock (Titans, capt), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)

