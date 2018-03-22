NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Klaasen released from Proteas squad

2018-03-22 10:47
Heinrich Klaasen (Gallo)
Cape Town - Heinrich Klaasen has been released from the Proteas squad and will play for the Titans in their Sunfoil Series clash against the Knights in Pretoria.

South Africa had on Wednesday released Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris from their squad for the third Test against Australia at Newlands, with those two players also joining up with their respective franchises. 

However, Lungi Ngidi and Theunis de Bruyn, both left out for the third Test, will stay in Cape Town with the national side. 

Klaasen will look to help the Titans make a late push for the Sunfoil Series title. 

This is the final round of fixtures and the tournament log is congested at the top. 

The Titans are fourth on 121.42 points, the Knights third on 124.32, the Cape Cobras second on 127.02 and the Warriors are top on 128.04

Klaasen was on his way to Centurion on Thursday morning. The start of the match has been delayed by rain.

WATCH: Mark Cavendish in sickening crash
 
 
