NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Klaasen: My dream is fulfilled

2018-02-22 09:48
Heinrich Klaasen (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African cricket's latest hero, Heinrich Klaasen, says that his dream is fulfilled, even if he hasn't done enough to command a regular place in the Proteas limited overs set-up.

Klaasen played one of the most explosive T20 knocks the Proteas have ever seen on Wednesday night as he crushed 69 off just 30 balls to give South Africa a six-wicket victory in the second T20I at Centurion.

The series, thanks largely to Klaasen's epic innings, is now squared at 1-1.

Klaasen smacked seven 6s and three 4s in his blistering knock, and at this stage it is hard to see how he can be ignored even when Quinton de Kock returns to the fray.

Klaasen has been keeping wicket with De Kock out injured, but it is with the bat where he has really shone.

The 26-year-old knows, though, that there are a number of Proteas returning from injury who will make the competition for places even stronger.

"If you look at Quinny, AB (De Villiers), Faf (Du Plessis) and with Temba (Bavuma) coming back ... they're world class players," Klaasen said at his man-of-the-match press conference on Wednesday.

"It's just to put my name in the hat as well and to put myself on the map or in the set-up.

"If this may be my last game I play this weekend, then so be it. My dream is fulfilled ... now it becomes a job."

Klaasen also credited the role stand-in captain JP Duminy (64* off 40) played in the victory.

"JP took all the fear out of my game and it was very important to stay calm," Klaasen explained.

"There were stages where I was swinging quite hard and I had to tell myself to relax a bit and take the one."

The third and final T20I takes place in Cape Town on Saturday.

Read more on:    proteas  |  heinrich klaasen  |  centurion  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scans to decide Lynn's IPL playing hopes

2018-02-22 07:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA Rugby boss calls for sports journo Joffe’s arrest R20m payment could see Goosen return to rugby Proteas must end Miller’s misery 4 Boks start as Mitchell names Bulls team Klaasen, Duminy clobber India as Proteas level series
The woman who brought down sex-pest Reddy speaks out SA's Wilson crashes out of Winter Olympics R20m payment could see Goosen return to rugby Scott-Efurd set to renew Semenya rivalry in Paarl Klaasen, Duminy clobber India as Proteas level series

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 18:00
Thursday, 01 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Durban 10:00
Friday, 09 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Try of Week 1 of Super Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 