Klaasen, Duminy clobber India as Proteas level series

Chasing
a tough 189 for victory, the hosts reached their target with eight
deliveries to spare and in the process ensured that Saturday's final
match of the tour will
decide the outcome of the three-match contest.
Klaasen and captain Duminy were key to ensuring that their side avoided
too many bumps along the way in wet conditions on the Highveld, with
the former blasting
a fearless 69 off 30 balls (3 fours, 7 sixes) and the latter completing
the job with an unbeaten 64 off 40 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes).
It was a fine chase and came after the South Africans conceded 188 for four after winning the toss and bowling first.
They
opted for an unchanged line-up from the first game, but apart from the
first two overs that cost eight, the tourists then started to pile on
the pressure.
Two
quick wickets, including that of in-form skipper Virat Kohli for a rare
duck to Junior Dala (2/28), did help pull India back to 45 for three at
the end of the
powerplay overs, but that was as good as it got for the home side.
A
career-best 79 not out (48 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) by Manish Pandey
and a dazzling 52 (28 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) by MS Dhoni helped India
end with a flourish
as the pair added an unbroken 98 for the fifth wicket.
Dala was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas.
India began strongly by removing Jon-Jon Smuts (2) cheaply, but Reeza Hendricks provided a bit of momentum with his 26.
Klaasen,
a revelation since taking the gloves from the injured Quinton de Kock,
once again stepped up to the plate by planting the visiting attack all
around his home
ground.
He
was especially harsh on one of South Africa's chief tormenters in the
limited-overs series, Yuzvendra Chahal, taking him for five sixes as he
travelled for a costly
64 in four overs.
Along with Duminy, the pair put on 93 for the third wicket and by the time Klaasen fell, just over 50 were needed.
Behardien
(16*) helped his skipper to get most of them in steady drizzle and draw
the series level ahead of the trip to Cape Town.