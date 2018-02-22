NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Klaasen credits umpires for Centurion epic

2018-02-22 11:02
Allahudien Paleker (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Proteas hero Heinrich Klaasen says the umpires deserve massive credit for the thrilling T20I that took place at Centurion.

The match will be remembered for Klaasen's thrilling innings of 69 off 30 (7x6, 3x4), but the weather undoubtedly played its part in a truly epic encounter. 

Set 189 for victory, the Proteas batsmen took to the field and, almost immediately, the rain started coming down. 

It meant that skipper JP Duminy, from the first ball he faced, was trying to get his side above the Duckworth/Lewis score. 

As a result, there was little time to get in and while Duminy hit his first ball for four, Klaasen hit his second for six. 

The trend of chasing Duckworth/Lewis in the anticipation of an imminent decision to leave the field continued for a number of overs, but umpires Bongani Jele and Allahudien Paleker kept the players out on the field as the rain fell. 

The wet weather stopped in the sixth over, but even when it continued later in the innings, the umpires stayed out in the middle. 

"Credit must go to the umpires for keeping us on the field. There were some stages were it actually drizzled quite hard," Klaasen said.

"In the first 5 overs we actually tried to keep up with the Duckworth/Lewis. Luckily in the 6th over the rain stopped."

The 26-year-old half-jokingly added that chasing the Duckworth/Lewis total every over, as was the case at the beginning of the South African innings, helped in the overall run chase.

"The way we batted tonight is a good way to chase the total ... to keep up with Duckworth/Lewis is very important. That gave us small targets," he said.

"Maybe it's something to think about moving forward."

Read more on:    proteas  |  heinrich klaasen  |  pretoria  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

CSA trials ball-by-ball music in T20 cricket

2018-02-22 10:54

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA Rugby boss calls for sports journo Joffe’s arrest R20m payment could see Goosen return to rugby Proteas must end Miller’s misery 4 Boks start as Mitchell names Bulls team Klaasen, Duminy clobber India as Proteas level series
The woman who brought down sex-pest Reddy speaks out SA's Wilson crashes out of Winter Olympics R20m payment could see Goosen return to rugby Scott-Efurd set to renew Semenya rivalry in Paarl Klaasen, Duminy clobber India as Proteas level series

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 18:00
Thursday, 01 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Durban 10:00
Friday, 09 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Port Elizabeth 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Try of Week 1 of Super Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 