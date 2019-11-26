Kirsten not approached, won't apply for Proteas DOC role

Cape Town - Former Proteas coach Gary Kirsten says he has not been approached over the possibility of becoming the new director of cricket (DOC) at Cricket South Africa (CSA).

With England arriving in South Africa for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is that get underway with the Boxing Day Test at Centurion in a month, the Proteas find themselves without a DOC after Corrie van Zyl, who was serving in the role in an acting capacity, was suspended by the organisation last month.

CSA would have hoped to fill the role permanently by now, but that has not happened with former captain Graeme Smith removing himself from the running two weeks ago after what he called a "frustrating" negotiation process with the CSA leadership.

Then, last week, CSA CEO Thabang Moroe had said that an announcement on the role would come on Friday, but that also did not happen.

Former national selector Hussein Manack is another linked to the role.

In the meantime, Enoch Nkwe continues to hold down the fort in his role as interim team director, but to say that there is uncertainty surrounding the leadership of CSA and the Proteas currently would be a massive understatement.

Speaking to Netwerk24, Kirsten confirmed that he had not been approached for the role but also that he would not be in a position to consider taking it.

Kirsten, a World Cup winning coach with India, was one of the shortlisted names in line to replace Trevor Bayliss as England coach, but he currently finds himself working in the Mzansi Super League in charge of the Durban Heat.

"I have not been approached by CSA and I still enjoy coaching too much, so I would not apply for the role if it was advertised again," Kirsten said.

Kirsten added that he would also not consider applying for the permanent role of team director.

"I have been out of international cricket for six years now and my need to spend time with my family weighs heavily on me," he said.

"I don't believe I would apply (for the team director role)."

