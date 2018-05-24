Kallis: It was a pleasure watching AB

Cape Town - Jacques Kallis has paid tribute to former Proteas team-mate AB de Villiers who announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.
READ: How does AB's Test, ODI & T20I record stack up? - STATS
Kallis, by many regarded as South Africa’s greatest all-rounder, took to Twitter after hearing the news of De Villiers' retirement.
The 42-year-old Kallis, who played 166 Tests and 328 ODIs, said it was a pleasure to play alongside De Villiers and described him as“one of the best in the world". De Villiers represented his country in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.
The 34-year-old retires with an incredible Test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 8 765 runs (22 centuries).
His exploits in the limited-overs formats have been extraordinary, and he finishes as the No 2-ranked player in the world and as the second highest run-scorer behind Jacques Kallis with 9 577 runs at an average of 53.50.