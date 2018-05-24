NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Kallis: It was a pleasure watching AB

2018-05-24 08:30
Related Links

Cape Town - Jacques Kallis has paid tribute to former Proteas team-mate AB de Villiers who announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

READ: How does AB's Test, ODI & T20I record stack up? - STATS

Kallis, by many regarded as South Africa’s greatest all-rounder, took to Twitter after hearing the news of De Villiers' retirement.

The 42-year-old Kallis, who played 166 Tests and 328 ODIs, said it was a pleasure to play alongside De Villiers and described him as“one of the best in the world".

De Villiers represented his country in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

The 34-year-old retires with an incredible Test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 8 765 runs (22 centuries).

His exploits in the limited-overs formats have been extraordinary, and he finishes as the No 2-ranked player in the world and as the second highest run-scorer behind Jacques Kallis with 9 577 runs at an average of 53.50.

Read more on:    proteas  |  jacques kallis  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Warner's wife suffered miscarriage after ball-tampering scandal

2018-05-24 06:35

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB retires from all international cricket Mallett, Willemse and Naas break their silence What caused Willemse walkout? It doesn't even matter anymore ... Neymar ‘wants Old Trafford move’ Warner's wife suffered miscarriage after ball-tampering scandal
'Disappointed' CSA hails ‘all-time great’ AB Whiteley out of Stormers clash, a serious doubt for Bok Tests Illness forces Meintjes out of Giro Sports Minister sticks by statement on Willemse walk-off Kiwi ref for Stormers v Lions derby

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 