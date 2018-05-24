Kallis: It was a pleasure watching AB

Cape Town - Jacques Kallis has paid tribute to former Proteas team-mate AB de Villiers who announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

READ: How does AB's Test, ODI & T20I record stack up? - STATS

Kallis, by many regarded as South Africa’s greatest all-rounder, took to Twitter after hearing the news of De Villiers' retirement.

The 42-year-old Kallis, who played 166 Tests and 328 ODIs, said it was a pleasure to play alongside De Villiers and described him as“one of the best in the world".

Congrats on an awesome career @ABdeVilliers17 Enjoy retirement and the extra time with your family. Was a pleasure watching you as a youngster and then becoming one of the best in the world. ?? — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) May 23, 2018

The 34-year-old retires with an incredible Test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 8 765 runs (22 centuries).



His exploits in the limited-overs formats have been extraordinary, and he finishes as the No 2-ranked player in the world and as the second highest run-scorer behind Jacques Kallis with 9 577 runs at an average of 53.50.