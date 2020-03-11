NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Jonty on AB recall: Proteas should do anything to win T20 World Cup

2020-03-11 08:18
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes believes that the Proteas should "do anything" to win this year's T20 World Cup and suggested that bringing back AB de Villiers would be a great idea.

The 36-year-old retired from international cricket in May 2018 and has since competed in T20 leagues around the world.

De Villiers made headlines last year when news broke that the star batsman had made himself available for the 2019 World Cup in England.

He was not included in that 16-man squad and the Proteas ended their disappointing campaign in seventh place.

While competing at this year's Big Bash League, De Villiers admitted that he would love to come out of retirement and play in October's T20 World Cup.

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher gave the likes of De Villiers, spinner Imran Tahir and all-rounder Chris Morris a deadline of June 1 to make themselves available for the national team.

Rhodes said that he is keen to see De Villiers back, but acknowledges that it won't be an easy call to make.

"I think it's interesting because it's a tough call. You want your best team to play, it's also tough on the guys who then miss out," Rhodes told ESPNcricinfo in Mumbai.

"If you want to win a T20 World Cup, you should do anything to win it.

"You're not breaking any rules, you are setting a slight precedent and you are going to be upsetting a few players who are going to miss out. But a team without AB de Villiers or a team with AB de Villiers... I'd love to see that guy play."

The Proteas are in Group 2 for October's T20 World Cup alongside India, England, Afghanistan and two qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Proteas take on India in their three-match ODI series, which gets under way on Thursday in Dharamshala (10:00 SA time).

- Compiled by Lynn Butler

proteas  |  jonty rhodes  |  ab de villiers  |  cricket

 

