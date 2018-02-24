Jonker heroics not enough as India claim T20 series

Cape Town - India ended their tour to South Africa on a high note on Saturday when they clinched the T20 series 2-1 thanks to a seven-run win over the Proteas in the final game at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.
As it happened: Proteas v India, 3rd T20I Debutant Christiaan Jonker launched a valiant late assault to try and win the game with a breezy 49 off 24 balls, while stand-in captain JP Duminy hit 55 (41 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes), but a slow start in a chase of 173 ultimately cost the hosts.
Junior Dala had earlier starred with the ball by taking 3-35 after the South Africans had won the toss and elected to bowl in the decisive third match.
The tourists, minus injured captain Virat Kohli, made a strong start by reaching 79 for one in the 10th over thanks to Shikhar Dhawan (47) and Suresh Raina (43), but they were hauled back during the second part of their innings.
Dala was the pick of the bowlers, while Chris Morris claimed 2-43 and Tabraiz Shamsi 1-31.
David Miller was used as an experimental opener alongside Reeza Hendricks (7), but failed to provide the big start required and fell for 24 off 23 balls.
In contrast to India, the home side reached the 10th over on 45 for one when Miller fell, with Duminy and Jonker then tasked with the job of reeling in the run-rate.
The latter made a good fist of it by blasting five fours and two sixes, and after the departure of Duminy, received good support from Farhaan Behardien (15 not out).
But tight bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/24), Hardik Pandya (1/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/39) at the death denied the hosts as the visitors held on by limiting South Africa to 165/6.