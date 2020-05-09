NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Jennings backs Markram as next Proteas Test captain

2020-05-09 17:00
Aiden Markram (Getty)
Aiden Markram (Getty)
Former Proteas head coach Ray Jennings is adamant Aiden Markram should be chosen as Faf du Plessis' replacement as captain of the Test team.

After a lengthy spell at the helm of the side in all three formats of the game, Du Plessis stepped aside in early 2020 after a string of poor results and a period of upheaval for the national cricket side.

While Quinton de Kock has stepped up as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams, it has been categorically stated he will not be considered for the Test role so he can focus on his batting and wicket-keeping duties.

Keshav Maharaj recently threw his name into the hat for consideration but with the coronavirus-enforced break from sport, the issue has been pushed to the wayside and there hasn't really been any indication about which way Cricket South Africa or head coach Mark Boucher may be leaning.

Be that as it may, Jennings is convinced it should be given to Markram.

"A captain should find his purpose. Fans should be hanging on his every word and he should almost be like a famous and likable politician. Aiden is sincere and soft and is a very good speaker. I believe people will find purpose in him," said Jennings told Netwerk24.

"It is almost as if Mark Boucher should find himself a wife again when the new captain gets decided upon. He already worked with Aiden at the Titans and that will count a lot. The captain should be a good person and that’s why Aiden is in the front of the queue for me.

"Although Markram's form with the bat was not the best before he got injured, every batsman goes through a difficult phase with their batting at some stage. Even if it means Boucher and his coaching staff let him bat at five or six in the order, instead of opening the innings, as long as his leadership abilities can be used."

The idea is a controversial one. The injury Jennings speaks of was self-inflicted after Markram apparently punched something in the changeroom after a poor batting performance to hurt his hand.

While there is no doubt about his natural talent, there are definitely lingering questions over whether or not he has the maturity or mentality to lead South Africa at Test level.

- TEAMtalk media

 

