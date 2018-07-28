NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Injury-prone Mathews won't bowl against Proteas

2018-07-28 14:13
Angelo Mathews (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Dambulla - Sri Lanka's injury-prone skipper Angelo Mathews has ruled himself out of bowling during the one-day internationals against South Africa which start on Sunday.

Mathews has been troubled by recurring injuries since being brought back as one-day captain in January and had to sit out some matches before the current series against South Africa.

The 31-year-old all-rounder said he still expected the team to show new signs of recovery after a disastrous 2017. They convincingly beat South Africa in a two-match Test series.

"We would like to play better cricket than what we have been doing in limited overs," Mathews said ahead of the first ODI at Dambulla.

"We started very well in the Test series, and hope we can continue with the momentum in the ODIs."

Mathews, who has taken 114 wickets in 196 ODIs, said he will not risk himself against South Africa. "I won't be bowling in this series. Hope to start bowling in the nets and see how I feel."

Asked if the six-match ban against opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka was a setback, Mathews said it was disappointing, but the team put the priority on discipline.

Gunathilaka, 27, was slapped with the ban for breaching player rules during the 2nd Test as police investigated the alleged rape of a Norwegian woman in his hotel room. The batsman has not been accused of rape, but a friend has been charged.

"It is disappointing to rule out a player when the team is doing well... they can be the best player, but they have to deal with consequences," Mathews said.

All-rounder Shehan Jayasuriya, 26, is expected to replace Gunathilaka, while uncapped Prabath Jayasuriya was brought in to the squad.

The five-match ODI series ends on August 12 in Colombo. A one-off Twenty20 is to be played in Colombo on August 14.

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  south africa  |  angelo mathews  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Guptill hits 102 off just 38 balls in T20 Blast

2018-07-28 07:03

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Aussie batsman denies involvement in SA ball-tampering saga Sharks confirm departure of Geldenhuys, April Former Bok Claassens hangs up his boots Steyn in favour of doing away with toss Swys hits back at Kiwi complainers of Super Rugby format
WATCH: Reed berates European Tour camera crew For sake of Boks, Lions must travel for final Australian referee appointed for Super Rugby final WATCH: Alex Ferguson makes first appearance since illness WP bosses hopeful Treu issue will be resolved

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle International Stadium 06:30
Friday, 20 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Colombo 06:30
Sunday, 29 July 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium 06:15
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 