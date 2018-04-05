NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Injured Rabada ruled out for 3 months

2018-04-05 14:22
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo)
Cape Town - Proteas fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been ruled out for up to three months with a lower back stress reaction.

Rabada felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium, with subsequent scans revealing the injury. 

"Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months," Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said.

"He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July." 

Rabada will be unavailable for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 22-year-old finished the series against Australia with a total of 23 wickets, earning him the man-of-the-series accolade. 

He has also currently the No 1-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

Read more on:    proteas  |  kagiso rabada  |  cricket
Du Plessis impact on Proteas is unmissable

2018-04-05 14:03

