NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Injured Rabada returns to SA as Proteas' bowling crisis deepens

2019-05-03 08:23
Kagiso Rabada (AP)
Kagiso Rabada (AP)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - The Proteas have yet another Cricket World Cup injury concern in the form of ace fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has a back strain. 

Sport24 understands that the 23-year-old, who is the leading wicket-taker in this year's IPL, is out of that tournament and on his way back to South Africa for further evaluation. 

He is expected back in the country on Friday. 

Rabada missed the Delhi Capitals' clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday after he reportedly raised concerns of discomfort. 

It was initially deemed to be a precautionary move, but Rabada was sent for scans on Thursday and the decision was then taken to bring him back to South Africa. 

It is the latest in a string of injuries that are threatening to dent South Africa's fast bowling charge at the World Cup. 

It is the department that the Proteas have prioritised most ahead of the tournament, but the reality is that none of their four premier quicks are at 100% fitness currently.

Dale Steyn is still a major concern with a shoulder injury he also suffered while on IPL duty while Lungi Ngidi (side strain) and Anrich Nortje (shoulder) have only just started bowling at full tilt again and are also in search of full fitness before the May 30 World Cup opener against England at The Oval. 

Read more on:    proteas  |  cwc 2019  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Sharks coach hits out at 'cockroach' critics Semenya 'made to suffer', says Indian gender-row sprinter Klusener worried about Proteas' long batting tail Super Rugby: Weekend teams Top medical body tells doctors NOT to issue meds to lower testosterone levels
Caster braced for last race as SA's 800m queen? Former Bok lock to call it a day Glen Jackson chats to Sport24 Who's the oldest - and youngest - squad at CWC 2019? Klusener worried about Proteas' long batting tail

Fixtures
Thursday, 30 May 2019
England v South Africa, , London 11:30
Sunday, 02 June 2019
Bangladesh v South Africa, , London 11:30
Wednesday, 05 June 2019
India v South Africa, , Southampton 11:30
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Who will win this year's Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 