Injured Markram remains a doubt for Boxing Day Test

Cape Town - Proteas opener Aiden Markram remains an injury concern for the first Test against England at Centurion on Boxing Day.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since he injured his hand in the second Test against India in Pune midway through last month.

Markram had been dismissed LBW in the second innings of the match only for replays to show that, had he reviewed the decision, he would been given 'not out'.

After seeing the replay and realising that, Markram punched the wall in a fit of rage and that decision could now cost him a spot in the side for Boxing Day.

Sport24 understands that while Markram is showing marked improvement, he is still not out of the woods.

While he managed to avoid surgery, Markram still had to spend around six weeks in a cast before beginning rehabilitation.

The injury saw Markram fracture the capitate and hamate bones in his hand and he has had to slowly try and get mobilisation back and counter the stiffness.

If Markram does not recover from the injury in time, then the Proteas will have to find another opening batsman to partner Dean Elgar at the top of the order.

In the third Test against India, that man was wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, with Heinrich Klaasen coming into the side to take the gloves off of him.

That is unlikely to be an option against England, though.

One man in the current Test set-up who might be considered a potential opener is Temba Bavuma while the uncapped Reeza Hendricks is another.

England play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas.