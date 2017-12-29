NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

India's Dhawan fumes at airline after SA trip

2017-12-29 14:11
Shikhar Dhawan (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was not impressed with Emirates Airlines after he arrived in South Africa on Friday without his family.

India have arrived in the country ahead of a tour that will see them play three Test matches, six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas. 

READ: KP ranting his way into the New Year

The Indian squad's journey to South Africa saw them stop over in Dubai, and it was there where Dhawan's family experienced problems. 

According to the 32-year-old, his wife Aesha and their two children were asked to produce their birth certificates and other identification documents before boarding the flight. 

Dhawan called it "unprofessional" that they had not been informed of the need to produce such documents before beginning their journey. 

As a result, his family was made to stay in Dubai until their relevant documents arrived while Dhawan continued his journey to Cape Town with his team-mates. 

The classy left-hander took to Twitter to get stuck into the airline. 

The first Test between India and South Africa gets underway on January 5 in Cape Town. 

Read more on:    india  |  shikhar dhawan  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

As it happened: Australia v England, 4th Test - Day 4

2017-12-29 06:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
KP ranting his way into the New Year Cook completes rare feat of endurance at Ashes So when WILL Steyn return for SA? Ex-Proteas legends to play cricket - on ice! Cook's double ton rips record books to shreds
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 