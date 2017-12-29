India's Dhawan fumes at airline after SA trip

Cape Town - Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was not impressed with Emirates Airlines after he arrived in South Africa on Friday without his family.

India have arrived in the country ahead of a tour that will see them play three Test matches, six ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas.

The Indian squad's journey to South Africa saw them stop over in Dubai, and it was there where Dhawan's family experienced problems.

According to the 32-year-old, his wife Aesha and their two children were asked to produce their birth certificates and other identification documents before boarding the flight.

Dhawan called it "unprofessional" that they had not been informed of the need to produce such documents before beginning their journey.

As a result, his family was made to stay in Dubai until their relevant documents arrived while Dhawan continued his journey to Cape Town with his team-mates.

The classy left-hander took to Twitter to get stuck into the airline.

The first Test between India and South Africa gets underway on January 5 in Cape Town.

1/2.Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017