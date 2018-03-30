NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

India's cricket stars aghast at Smith punishment

2018-03-30 15:18
Steve Smith (Getty Images)
Related Links

New Delhi - India's star cricketers have been astounded at the treatment meted out to former Australian captain Steve Smith that left him tearfully apologising for cheating in a Test match.

READ: 3 cricketing legends slam Smith’s shocking airport treatment

The cricket establishment in India, the sport's financial powerhouse, has avoided any public comment about the scandal engulfing Australia. "Fears run deep about any potential changes to the game that earns so much," said one official.

The one-year bans against Smith and team-mate David Warner, which rule them out of the Indian Premier League, are unlikely to stop the cash flowing into the world's richest tournament. Both will miss a $1.9 million salary in the seven-week event, which starts April 7.

But top players have expressed amazement at events in South Africa as well as the onslaught in Australia against Smith, Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, after Australia were caught red-handed tampering with the ball.

Harbhajan Singh, one of the leading spinner wicket takers in international cricket, called the ban against Smith "ridiculous".

"At some point in time, all international teams must have done things to get the ball to reverse. It's not a crime like match-fixing, but at the same time, they are trying to change the nature of the game," Singh, now playing in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Superkings, said.

Singh called the punishment "a joke" in a separate Twitter comment."Taking the game away from someone for a year is absolutely nonsense."

Gautam Gambhir, captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise, hinted that Smith and Warner could be paying for leading demands for better payments for Australian cricketers last year.

"Are @stevesmith49 & @davidwarner31 paying for revolt for pay hike?" the veteran batsman said in a series of much remarked Twitter posts.

Smith "doesn't look to me a cheat," he added.

"I see in him a desperate leader trying to win a Test match for his country, his team. Yes, indeed, his methods were questionable but let's not label him corrupt."

Gambhir called on the Australian public to go easy on Smith and his family. Living with "this feeling of being called a cheat is a bigger punishment" than the ban, he said.

India plays a leading role in the International Cricket Council as its biggest source of funds. It has had its fair share of scandals, particularly the match fixing saga in 2000.

Indian great Sachin Tendulkar was handed a one-match ban by match referee Mike Denness after a 2001 game against South Africa when he appeared to scuff the match ball. Tendulkar said he was removing a piece of grass and he was eventually cleared amid bitter recriminations against the referee.

Swing ball experts Pakistan have been involved in more incidents.

Pakistan forfeited a 2006 Test against England after umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove ruled that Pakistan had tampered with the ball.

Inzamam ul-Haq's side refused to play in protest, and the umpires awarded the match to England. Pakistan were also later cleared of ball-tampering by the ICC.

Najam Sethi, chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board, said the governing body "has already taken punitive measures against players... Cheating and fixing will not be tolerated."

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said his players were "good" on conduct and "almost too nice at times".

"The values and morals of our sides are outstanding. I have no problems with them and there has been never been any reason to doubt their integrity or to admonish them for anything they have done behaviour wise. Our boys are good," he told AFP.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Faultless Markram oozes class at Wanderers

2018-03-30 14:40

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
REVEALED: What Lehmann said over walkie-talkie Darren Lehmann resigns as Australian coach Referee warned about Smith, Warner back in 2016 WATCH: Shocking scenes at OR Tambo as Steve Smith needs police escort On day of tears, Morkel given final bow
India's cricket stars aghast at Smith punishment CEO’s letter claims ‘deliberate attempts’ to destabilise SAFA Keith Murdoch: Disgraced All Black who 'went bush' in Australia Le Clos targets history in the pool in Gold Coast 5 contenders to replace Australia coach Lehmann

Fixtures
Friday, 30 March 2018
South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The 12-month ban handed down to Steve Smith and David Warner and the 9-month sanction for Cameron Bancroft for their ball-tampering roles, is ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 