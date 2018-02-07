Indian spin wizards bamboozle Proteas yet again

Cape Town - India have comprehensively beaten the Proteas by 124 runs in the third ODI at Newlands and taken a 3-0 lead in the six match ODI series.

Scorecard: Proteas v India, 3rd ODI - Newlands

After India set them a daunting 304 to win following another batting masterclass by captain, Virat Kohli, the Proteas got off to the worst possible start with Hashim Amla falling in the second over.

Amla was trapped leg before wicket by Jasprit Bumrah for a single.

JP Duminy came in at No 3 and together with captain Aiden Markram, the pair looked to be positive, latching onto any loose deliveries and quickly pushing the Proteas score out to 79 in the 17th over.

By this time, Kohli had brought on his spinners with Kuldeep Yadav soon striking for his captain.

Markram, looking to be positive, walked past a delivery and found himself stumped by MS Dhoni for 32 off 42 balls.

Debutant Heinrich Klaasen was next in but didn't last long, falling for 6 to legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Duminy followed two overs later for 51 and suddenly after a promising start, they were struggling at 95 for 4 in the 22nd over.

David Miller and Khaya Zondo were set the task of rebuilding the Proteas' innings with Zondo happy to farm the strike out to Miller.

The pair managed a partnership of 34, albeit at a very slow pace before Miller was caught behind off Bumrah for 25 off 42 balls.

At 129 for 5 in the 33rd over, the Proteas would need a whirlwind innings from someone to have any chance of victory.

Chris Morris attempted to increase the run rate, quickly reaching 14 off 10 balls, before he too fell to the spin of Yadav to leave the Proteas teetering at 150 for 6 and needing another 154 to win off just 14 overs.

Zondo followed the very next over, caught at extra cover off Chahal for 17 off 38 balls.

Kagiso Rabada joined Andile Phehlukwayo but the task facing the Proteas now was simply out of reach.

Yadav soon had Phehlukwayo caught by Kohli at extra cover for 3 as the Proteas sunk to 158/8 in the 38th over.

Imran Tahir scored a quickfire 8 before he became Chahal's next victim, his third of the innings.

Debutant Lungi Ngidi soon followed, trapped leg before wicket to Yadav for 6 as the Proteas innings closed on 179 all out.

Chahal ended the innings with 4/46 and fellow spin twin Yadav, 4/23.

Earlier, India's innings of 303/6 was set up by a masterful 160 not out by Kohli who batted for 49 overs.

