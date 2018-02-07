NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Indian spin wizards bamboozle Proteas yet again

2018-02-07 20:08
Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - India have comprehensively beaten the Proteas by 124 runs in the third ODI at Newlands and taken a 3-0 lead in the six match ODI series. 

Scorecard: Proteas v India, 3rd ODI - Newlands

After India set them a daunting 304 to win following another batting masterclass by captain, Virat Kohli, the Proteas got off to the worst possible start with Hashim Amla falling in the second over.

Amla was trapped leg before wicket by Jasprit Bumrah for a single.

JP Duminy came in at No 3 and together with captain Aiden Markram, the pair looked to be positive, latching onto any loose deliveries and quickly pushing the Proteas score out to 79 in the 17th over.

By this time, Kohli had brought on his spinners with Kuldeep Yadav soon striking for his captain.

Markram, looking to be positive, walked past a delivery and found himself stumped by MS Dhoni for 32 off 42 balls.

Debutant Heinrich Klaasen was next in but didn't last long, falling for 6 to legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Duminy followed two overs later for 51 and suddenly after a promising start, they were struggling at 95 for 4 in the 22nd over. 

David Miller and Khaya Zondo were set the task of rebuilding the Proteas' innings with Zondo happy to farm the strike out to Miller. 

The pair managed a partnership of 34, albeit at a very slow pace before Miller was caught behind off Bumrah for 25 off 42 balls.

At 129 for 5 in the 33rd over, the Proteas would need a whirlwind innings from someone to have any chance of victory. 

Chris Morris attempted to increase the run rate, quickly reaching 14 off 10 balls, before he too fell to the spin of Yadav to leave the Proteas teetering at 150 for 6 and needing another 154 to win off just 14 overs. 

Zondo followed the very next over, caught at extra cover off Chahal for 17 off 38 balls. 

Kagiso Rabada joined Andile Phehlukwayo but the task facing the Proteas now was simply out of reach. 

Yadav soon had Phehlukwayo caught by Kohli at extra cover for 3 as the Proteas sunk to 158/8 in the 38th over. 

Imran Tahir scored a quickfire 8 before he became Chahal's next victim, his third of the innings. 

Debutant Lungi Ngidi soon followed, trapped leg before wicket to Yadav for 6 as the Proteas innings closed on 179 all out.

Chahal ended the innings with 4/46 and fellow spin twin Yadav, 4/23. 

Earlier, India's innings of 303/6 was set up by a masterful 160 not out by Kohli who batted for 49 overs.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Scorecard: India crush Proteas by 174 runs

2018-02-07 20:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dele Alli sex-tape leaks after iCloud hack by Reds fan Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach White has sympathy for Coetzee No rugby on SABC radio in 2018? WP official to hear fate after racial incident
Peter de Villiers named Zimbabwe coach No rugby on SABC radio in 2018? Top cyclist in SA truck accident vows to 'come back stronger' Gatland: With Jones, Lions should beat Boks 3-0 WP official to hear fate after racial incident

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 February 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 13:00
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
South Africa v India, Port Elizabeth 13:00
Friday, 16 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

India may be ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, but after their series defeat to the Proteas, do they really deserve the mantle as world's best?

Latest Multimedia

Relive the Blitzboks' triumph at last year's Wellington Sevens
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 