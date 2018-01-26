NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTO TRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

India: We want to finish this game!

2018-01-26 19:19
Sunil Subramaniam (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - Wanderers

Johannesburg - India, understandably, are not pleased with the way things unfolded on day three of the third Test against the Proteas on Friday. 

Having spent most of the day batting on a Wanderers wicket that is threatening to be one of the worst ever seen in the history of South African Test cricket, India batted with bravery, application and intensity to eventually be bowled out for 247. 

On this wicket, that is a seriously impressive total and it has turned the visitors into overwhelming favourites to win the Test. 

South Africa, chasing 241 for victory, were 17/1 when the umpires decided 20 minutes before the end of the day that conditions had become too dangerous to continue. 

The catalyst for that decision was the fact that opener Dean Elgar had been smashed in the face by a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah that got big on the left-hander. 

It was not the first time that Elgar had been hit during his short stay at the crease as the nature of wicket meant that balls were popping up scarily off a length while there was also unpredictable lateral movement. 

India, though, were made to bat through the same conditions and now feel more than a little hard done by. 

By Friday evening, there was still no official clarity on whether or not the match would continue on Saturday. 

India were expecting a final decision on Saturday morning, while South Africa are expecting one on Friday evening. 

Either way, India want to play.

"The match referee had called me at tea time just in case the wicket became dangerous and unfit for play. Both captains would then be consulted to take the game forward," Indian team manager Sanil Subramaniam said after the day's play.

"We held the view that the wicket has been the same for all three days and today was the day where there were probably the least wickets and the highest strike rates.

"We’d like to continue playing … that is our view."

Subramaniam added that the Indians felt the ball that hit Elgar on the grill did nothing special.

"We are of the view that it was a normal ball," he said.

"There has always been exaggerated bounce on this wicket. It was not a ball that cut enormously, it was a ball that shot up, which has been happening over the last three days.

"Umpires are the final judges of the fitness of the ground, regardless of the views of either captains. The captains will come forward with their views, but the final decision lies with the umpires."

India were hoeful that the final decision would work in their favour, but regardless of what happens, they have made a serious statement here.

"We have the bowling arsenal to give it back … that was the case," Subramaniam said.

"It was not a wicket that we prepared and we had to come and play, just like when they come to our country it’s a wicket we prepared. Be prepared to play."

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  sanil subramaniam  |  cricket
Bullring flirts with loss of SA fixtures

2018-01-26 19:26

