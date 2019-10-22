NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

India thump Proteas, sweep Test series 3-0

2019-10-22 06:27
India celebrate
India celebrate (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Ranchi - Shahbaz Nadeem took the final two wickets in straight balls as India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 sweep of the series.

SCORECARD

The day's play lasted just 12 balls and the triumph emphatically rammed home India's feat in beating Australia's record of 10 straight home series wins and consolidated their place at the top of the World Test Championship.

For South Africa, who lost two of the three matches by more than an innings, it was one of their worst series in decades.

Nadeem got substitute Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 30 and then Lungi Ngidi for nought to dismiss the tourists for 133 while following on in the fourth day in Ranchi.

India made 497 for nine declared in their first innings. They made South Africa follow on after bowling them out for 162 in their first attempt.

The series saw Indian batsmen Mayank Agarwal (215), Virat Kohli (254 not out) and Rohit Sharma (212) all hit double tons against South Africa.

But coach Ravi Shastri said the bowlers had played an equally important part.

"We always wanted to take 20 wickets irrespective of where we were playing. Our batting is pretty much like a Ferrari taking off," said Shastri after the win.

"We are just focussed on taking 20 wickets."

After big wins in the first two Tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune, fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav took 10 wickets between them this time and opening batsman Rohit Sharma hit his maiden Test double century as India crushed their opponents.

De Bruyn came in to the South African XI in place of Dean Elgar, who was hit on the helmet and concussed by a short paced Umesh Yadav delivery on Monday.

The left-hander had to retire hurt and is now under observation.

Anrich Nortje received a hit on the arm on the final ball of the match after Ngidi's shot hit him and then went to Nadeem for a return catch.

India are scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals starting November 3 but that series is under threat as the Bangladesh players have gone on strike over payments.

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  shahbaz nadeem  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
World Rugby, Gatland wade into Peyper 'mocking' France photo SA Rugby: Why Pollard, Lood wore 'wrong' Springbok jersey Springbok win over Japan: 5 points to ponder Boks back into top 4 of World Rugby rankings Boks' smoking pack: Siya completes the circle
Boks back into top 4 of World Rugby rankings Springbok win over Japan: 5 points to ponder Sharks confirm Pat Lambie as coaching consultant Bafana legend Radebe's son signs for English club De Allende dominates Bok stats in Japan win

Fixtures
Thursday, 12 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Dharamshala 00:00
Sunday, 15 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Lucknow 00:00
Wednesday, 18 March 2020
India v South Africa, , Kolkata 00:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

Following Ottis Gibson's firing, who would you like to see handed the new Team Manager role?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 10 - 'Faf's box kicking can be infuriating'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 