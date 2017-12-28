India sweat on Dhawan's fitness for Newlands

Cape Town - India face a nervous wait to discover if opener Shikhar Dhawan will be fit for the first Test against South Africa, starting January 5 at Newlands.



According to India Today, Dhawan picked up an ankle injury and was seen with it heavily strapped on Wednesday.

"Dhawan's ankle is being assessed. The physio is yet to give any report to the national selectors. As of now, he is travelling with the team," a senior BCCI official told the Press Trust of India.

"However, it can't be ascertained whether he will be available for the first Test match or not."

Virat Kohli and his charges departed for South Africa on Wednesday evening.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa having lost five times and drawn once.

Following the Test series, the two teams will play in six ODIs and three T20I matches.

India's Test squad for South Africa:

Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumra

India's tour fixtures in South Africa:

January 5-9 - 1st Test, Newlands

January 13-17 - 2nd Test, Centurion

January 24-28 - 3rd Test, Wanderers

February 1 - 1st ODI, Kingsmead (D/N)

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion

February 7 - 3rd ODI, Newlands (D/N)

February 10 - 4th ODI, Wanderers (D/N)

February 13 - 5th ODI, St. George's Park (D/N)

February 16 - 6th ODI, Centurion (D/N)

February 18 - 1st T20I, Wanderers

February 21 - 2nd T20I, Centurion (D/N)

February 24 - 3rd T20I, Newlands (D/N)