Proteas

India hand Proteas cricketing lesson at Centurion

2018-02-04 14:38
virat kohli
Virat Kohli (Getty Images)
Cape Town - India have handed the Proteas a cricketing lesson in the second ODI at Centurion, winning by 9 wickets and with 29.3 overs to spare.

Scorecard: Proteas v India, 2nd ODI

After losing Rohit Sharma, caught by Morne Morkel off Kagiso Rabada for 15, captain Virat Kohli (46*) and opener Shikhar Dhawan (51*) saw the visitors home with ease.

And if the Proteas innings seemed strange, so was the decision to take the players off the field for lunch with India needing just two runs for victory.

Earlier spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, bowled out the home side for just 118.

Chalal picked up 5/22 in 8 overs while Yadav snared 3/20 in his six overs.

The Proteas started slowly, reaching 39 in the 10th over before Hashim Amla was first to go for 23, caught behind by MS Dhoni off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

With the fall of Amla's wicket, Virat Kohli quickly introduced his spin twins and they had immediate success with Chahal capturing the wicket of Quinton de Kock (20) and Yadav dismissing new Proteas captain, Aiden Markram (8).

Both wickets fell off successive deliveries albeit in two different overs and both batsmen were caught on the boundary attempting to clear the ropes.

David Miller came and went as well, a victim of Yadav for 0.

At 51/4, the Proteas were in heaps of bother and they never recovered. 

JP Duminy and new cap, Khaya Zondo steadied the ship somewhat, putting on 48 for the 6th wicket to push the total towards 100. 

Zondo (25) then fell to Chahal with Duminy (25) dismissed 8 runs later leaving the home side 107/6 and their tail exposed.

A combination of pace and spin proved too much for the likes of Kagiso Rabada (1), Morne Morkel (1) and Imran Tahir (0) while Chris Morris was the last wicket to fall. 

He made 14 and the Proteas an paltry 118. 


india  |  proteas  |  virat kohli  |  shikhar dhawan  |  cricket
Van Tonder heads SA trio in ICC U19 CWC XI

2018-02-04 14:30

Fixtures
Wednesday, 07 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 13:00
Saturday, 10 February 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 13:00
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
South Africa v India, Port Elizabeth 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
