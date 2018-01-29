NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

India could steal Proteas No 1 ODI spot

2018-01-29 19:55
Faf du Plessis (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Proteas will be looking to retain their No 1 spot on the ICC ODI team rankings in the upcoming six-match ODI series against India.

After a triumphant 2-1 Test series victory over India, Faf du Plessis and his charges now turn their attention to the 50-over format of the game, which starts in Durban on Thursday, February 1.

To return the top spot, the Proteas will have to win or draw the series.

Meanwhile, India can top the ODI table if they win the series by 4-2 or better.

However, Virat Kohli and his charges will slip behind England by a fraction of a point if South Africa win the series by 5-1 or better.

Proteas v India ODI fixtures:

February 1 - D/N 1st ODI, Kingsmead

February 4 - 2nd ODI, Centurion

February 7 - D/N 3rd ODI, Newlands

February 10 - D/N 4th ODI, Wanderers

February 13 - D/N 5th ODI, St. George's Park

February 16 - D/N 6th ODI, Centurion

Squads:

Proteas

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Lungisani Ngidi (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Khayelihle Zondo (Dolphins)

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Read more on:    india  |  proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  virat kohli  |  cricket
Hendricks makes SA history with rare triple

2018-01-29 18:03

Fixtures
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Sunday, 04 February 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 07 February 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 13:00
