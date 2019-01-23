NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

ICC, match officials investigating Sarfraz incident

2019-01-23 14:04
Sarfraz Ahmed (Getty)
Cape Town - The ICC and the match officials from Tuesday's second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan are investigating Sarfraz Ahmed after the comments he made to Andile Phehlukwayo.

That was the news from Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday as social media continued to call for action to be taken against the Pakistan captain.

The incident occurred in the 37th over of South Africa's run-chase during the second ODI at Kingsmead in Durban when Phehlukwayo got an inside edge off a Shaheen Shah Afridi delivery that narrowly missed the stumps.

As Phehlukwayo, who was on 50 at the time, ran to the non-striker's end, Sarfraz was heard on the stump microphone saying in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?".

When translated into English, that means: "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"

With the third ODI at Centurion on Friday, Sarfraz is now in danger of facing suspension with the ICC investigating the incident.

"The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident," Proteas team manager doctor Mohammed Moosajee said on Wednesday.

"They have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation. Any further clarification/updates have to go through the ICC."

The mathc referee on Tuesday was Sri Lanka's Ranjan Madugalle.

Read more on:    pakistan  |  proteas  |  sarfraz ahmed  |  cricket

 

