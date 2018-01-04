NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

'Hungry' AB in good mental space

2018-01-04 14:31
AB de Villiers (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - AB de Villiers, finally back in white for the Proteas when it matters most, is hungry to make big runs in the upcoming Test series against India, his skipper Faf du Plessis says.

De Villiers spent almost two years away from Test cricket as he took a calculated break from the game, but his availability now has given the Proteas a well-timed boost ahead of massive Test series against India and then Australia. 

Speaking media at Newlands on the eve of Friday's first Test, Du Plessis said that De Villiers was in a good mental space. 

"What’s very important with AB is that he’s fresh and hungry to score big runs, and that’s certainly the case with him right now," Du Plessis explained.

"He has had a good break and he hasn’t played a lot of cricket.

"He is mentally strong and he wants to put in big performances so I think that’s half the battle already.

"When you’ve got a high-class player like him, then I think if you can get the mental side right he’s going to be a good asset for us in this series."

De Villiers is expected to bat at No 4 in what will be a star-studded Proteas top order that includes Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. 

Play on Friday gets underway at 10:30.

Read more on:    proteas  |  faf du plessis  |  cape town  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Night-watchman decision puzzles Marsh

2018-01-04 14:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
F1 greats pay tribute to Michael Schumacher Proteas: How much faith in part-timers? Scrap the 30-Test ruling and make Cheslin Kolbe a Bok! Woodward: Only 3 teams can win 2019 RWC 'Big Vern' at No 7 for Proteas?
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Fixtures
Friday, 05 January 2018
South Africa v India, Cape Town 10:00
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 