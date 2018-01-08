NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Holding: Steyn will play Test cricket again

2018-01-08 14:29
Dale Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - Former West Indian great Michael Holding believes Dale Steyn will recover from his heel injury to play Test cricket again.

READ: Steyn ruled out of India series

Steyn suffered tissue damage to his left heel on Day 2 of the first Test against India on Saturday and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the series. 

The estimated recovery time for this injury is 4-6 weeks, but with Steyn now 34 years of age and having not completed three of his last five Tests, questions over his international future will surely be raised once more. 

But Holding, who took 249 wickets in his 60 Tests for the West Indies, believes that this is not the end of the road for Steyn.

"This injury is not nearly as serious as his previous one he had," Holding told Netwerk24

"The shoulder problem he had was a serious one because it is a mechanical part of your body that does all the hard work."

Holding, who revealed that he also struggled with a heel injury during his playing days, added that he expected Steyn to be available for selection when the Proteas host Australia in the first Test in Durban on March 1.

Read more on:    proteas  |  dale steyn  |  michael holding  |  cape town  |  cricket
