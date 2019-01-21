NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Proteas

Hendricks: Playing in 2019 World Cup a 'dream'

2019-01-21 20:47
Reeza Hendricks
Reeza Hendricks (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks acknowledges that playing in the 2019 World Cup in England would be a dream come true. 

The tournament gets underway on May 30 when South Africa take on England at The Oval, and with just 9 ODIs left for the Proteas between now and then, Hendricks will be feeling pretty good about his chances of making the squad. 

His 45 from 67 in Saturday's loss to Pakistan in Port Elizabeth did not set the world alight, but it was another example of him scoring runs at the top of the order for the Proteas. 

With Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock almost certainly the opening pair at the World Cup next year, Hendricks is hoping to secure the No 3 berth where Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen are also interested parties.

And with Van der Dussen's innings of 93 off 101 on debut, it didn't make Hendricks' bid any easier.

"I was proud to see him make his debut and contribute the way he did. He played really well. I have played a few seasons with him now and I know his capabilities. He showed what he was about in PE," Hendricks said on Lions team-mate Van der Dussen.

READ: Proteas: Pretorius's rising CWC push

Since making his debut in August of last year, Hendricks sports an average of 28.90 in 10 ODIs.

Despite his fast start, which saw him record the fastest ton on debut, Hendricks has struggled with consistency making 102, 2, 0, 5, 1, 66, 44, 16, 8 and 45 thus far.

"I'm not looking at it like that. Yes, the World Cup is around the corner but we've got a series on our hands and this is an opportunity for us as well," he said.

"Personally, I am taking it game by game and trying to contribute as well as I can in each opportunity I get. The rest will take care of itself.

"It's a dream to represent your country at the World Cup, so it would mean a hell of a lot to me," said the 29-year-old.

"At the end of the day, if I don't get selected, I know that the player next to me will do the job and I will back them 100 percent."

The second ODI starts on Tuesday (13:00) in Durban.

Fixtures
Tuesday, 22 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Durban 13:00
Friday, 25 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, Centurion 13:00
Sunday, 27 January 2019
South Africa v Pakistan, , Johannesburg 10:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
