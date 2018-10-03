Hat-trick wizard Tahir spins Proteas to comfortable win

Cape Town - A brilliant bowling display saw the Proteas defeat Zimbabwe by 120 runs in the second ODI in Bloemfontein.

SCORECARD: Proteas v Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

Set 199 to win, Zimbabwe were in early trouble with the returning Dale Steyn, playing ODI cricket for the first time in nearly two years striking twice in the first nine overs by removing Solomon Mire (2) and Craig Ervine (3) in a hostile spell of bowling.

Steyn (2/19) was backed up by Lungi Ngidi (1/26) and Andile Phehlukwayo (1/7) but it was leg spinner Imran Tahir who stole the show.

First he removed Sean Williams for 9 and then ran through Zimbabwe with a wonderful display of spin bowling.

Tahir secured a hat-trick in the process, adding the wickets of Peter Moore (5) and Brandon Mavuta (0) to that of Williams to secure the milestone.

He then added Kyle Jarvis (0) and Tendai Chatara (3) to finish with 6/24 in six overs.

Earlier, it was Dale Steyn who rescued a poor Proteas batting effort by scoring 60.



Coming in at 101 for 7, Steyn and Phehlukwayo managed 75 for the 8th wicket to help the Proteas to 198 all out.

More to follow...