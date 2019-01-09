Hamza: I'm learning as much as I can in the Proteas camp

Cape Town - With a potential debut looming for the Proteas, Cape Cobras batsman, Zubayr Hamza is taking everything in his stride.

With Proteas captain, Faf du Plessis, suspended by the ICC for one Test match, Hamza will in all probability make his debut on Friday against Pakistan when the third Test match gets underway at the Wanderers.

And the 23-year old is not only confident he can handle himself at the highest level, he is making sure that he is learning from every individual in the team, both on and off the field.

“I have learnt a lot from every individual in the team, whether it is on the field or off the field,” he said. “For me, I’d like to stay true to myself and stick to the game plans that have got me to this position. I will try to be self-confident and have self-belief.

“I have tucked under a few guys wings so far,” he admitted. “I’ve been leeching as much information as I can about what it takes to perform at this level, but I have also combined that with my own mixture to try and perform as an individual.”

If Hamza is the only debutant in the playing XI, he will be the 100th cap for South Africa since readmission.

The third Test gets underway on Friday at 10:00.