Graeme Smith interviewed for SA Director of Cricket role

Cape Town - Former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is in the running to be South Africa's first full-time Director of Cricket, a position created in the aftermath of the recent Cricket World Cup.

The Proteas won three matches, lost five and shared a washout with the West Indies, ending in seventh position in the 10-team tournament in England earlier this year.

Subsequently, head coach Ottis Gibson and team manager Mohammed Moosajee’s tenures were not renewed.

Smith, 38, confirmed to the Cricinfo website that he was interviewed for the position this week.

He is among at least two others in line for the job.

Suspended interim Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, and former national selector Hussein Manack were also interviewed.

The position is expected to be filled before the end of the month.

Smith played 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20s for South Africa before retiring in March 2014.

Smith, nowadays a highly respected commentator, tied the knot for the second time last weekend.