Good and bad news for Proteas batsmen

Cape Town - A full round of domestic cricket got underway on Wednesday, with several of the Proteas who are expected to start the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Pretoria featuring.

Easily the worst news of the day was that Hashim Amla's poor form continues. The 35-year-old is experiencing one of the worst dips of his career and he was out for a first ball duck to Sisanda Magala in the match between the Cape Cobras and the Warriors in Port Elizabeth.

There was plenty to see in the fixture between the Titans and the Knights in Bloemfontein.

The Titans batted first and fielded the Proteas opening pair of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar.

Markram was out LBW to Duane Olivier for 17, while Elgar got a start before he was also out to Olivier for 37.

Olivier is set to earn his sixth Test cap at Centurion, so his return of 4/23 would have been a welcome sign for the Proteas brains trust.

Test skipper Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, struck 12 boundaries in his knock of 84.