NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Proteas

Gibson wants Proteas to continue pace barrage

2018-01-09 22:20
Kagiso Rabada (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - If Ottis Gibson gets his way - and as coach and a selector he has a big say - the Proteas will continue to challenge India with a four-pronged fast bowling attack in the two remaining Test matches.

Reflecting on South Africa's 72-run win in the first Test at Newlands, Gibson said: "When you are playing at home you play to your strengths and at the moment we have some high-quality fast bowlers."

"I'm a very fast bowling-minded kind of coach," said former West Indies player Gibson, explaining why two fast bowlers, Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi, had been added to an already big squad following a series-ending heel injury to Dale Steyn.

Even without Steyn, a pace attack of Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada sent India crashing to 135 all out in the second innings after they had been set a victory target of 208 at Newlands.

READ: Faf: Vern as good as anyone in the world

Gibson said the balance of the team depended on conditions but added that Centurion, where the second Test starts on Saturday, usually had pace and bounce, which would incline him towards four fast bowlers.

"If you want to beat the best team in the world, which India are, then maybe we have to do something slightly different to what we've done in the past," said Gibson.

"We have to get stuck in and be tough with the bat and the ball. Get in their faces a bit, use our physicality in terms of our pace."

Olivier and Ngidi are specialist fast bowlers, while Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo are both all-rounders who can add to the batting depth of a team whose fragility was exposed when they were bowled out for 130 in the second innings.

Morris is capable of bowling at more than 140kmh, while Phehlukwayo is a medium-pacer.

Phehlukwayo's lack of raw pace could count against him. He will remain in Cape Town when the rest of the squad travel to Centurion on Wednesday in order to play in a One Day Cup match for the Dolphins.

Team spokesperson Lerato Malekutu said Phehlukwayo had not been released from the Test squad but had been given permission to play for his franchise because he had not played in the Test match.

Read more on:    proteas  |  ottis gibson  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Superb Cloete helps Warriors end poor run

2018-01-09 21:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rabada surges to summit of Test rankings! Risk-taker Faf sees gambles pay off Bullish Proteas have reopened wounds Philander: Being called 'unfit' motivated me Djokovic leads walking wounded at Australian Open
Weight of Proteas’ Oz task confirmed Pujara: SA attack one of the best I've faced Rain: Newlands makes history … in drought! Ntini: I was told to step down CONFIRMED: Steyn ruled out of India series

Fixtures
Saturday, 13 January 2018
South Africa v India, Centurion 10:00
Wednesday, 24 January 2018
South Africa v India, Johannesburg 10:00
Thursday, 01 February 2018
South Africa v India, Durban 13:00
Previous Results

Date Match Result
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 